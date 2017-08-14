14 August 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Cde Mahofa Dies

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Herald
Late provincial affairs minister Shuvai Mahofa.

The nation has been plunged into mourning following the sudden death of Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs Cde Shuvai Ben Mahofa early this morning.

Minister of Information, Media & Broadcasting Services Dr Chris Mushohwe confirmed the sad development.

"Minister Mahofa collapsed and was rushed to Makurira Hospital where she died around 4 am this morning," he said.

A veteran politician, Cde Mahofa joined the National Democratic Party in 1960, before joining Zapu when the NDP was banned, she later moved to Zanu from 1979, and his been a ruling party cadre till her demise.

A war collaborator during the liberation struggle, Cde Mahofa was a long-serving MP for Gutu South and has held several party and Government positions, among them Deputy Minister of Women Affairs; and Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs, a position she held to this day.

She is survived by four children and 27 grand children.

Zimbabwe

We'll Stand By Zuma, No Matter What South Africans Say - Mugabe

Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe has reportedly said that his country will stand by President Jacob Zuma "as his… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.