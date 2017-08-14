The nation has been plunged into mourning following the sudden death of Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs Cde Shuvai Ben Mahofa early this morning.
Minister of Information, Media & Broadcasting Services Dr Chris Mushohwe confirmed the sad development.
"Minister Mahofa collapsed and was rushed to Makurira Hospital where she died around 4 am this morning," he said.
A veteran politician, Cde Mahofa joined the National Democratic Party in 1960, before joining Zapu when the NDP was banned, she later moved to Zanu from 1979, and his been a ruling party cadre till her demise.
A war collaborator during the liberation struggle, Cde Mahofa was a long-serving MP for Gutu South and has held several party and Government positions, among them Deputy Minister of Women Affairs; and Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs, a position she held to this day.
She is survived by four children and 27 grand children.