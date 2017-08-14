Kenya: Gor Mahia Will Win the League Without You, Muguna

John Okello Zangi, one of the most brilliant footballers Kenya has ever produced left Gor Mahia and joined our bitter rivals AFC Leopards.

There, they nicknamed him "Wanyonyi".

Now, if any of you reading this ever watched John Okello Zangi play, you will agree with me that this was the most polished midfielder in the 80s.

None has ever come close to his antiques since then. At Ingwe he became a massive flop.

Kenneth Muguna, the reigning SportPesa Premier League Most Valuable Player is perhaps the closest a Kenyan player has came to matching Okello Zangi.

My colleague Roy Gachuhi may correct me if I am wrong but you and I agree Muguna, the boy from the miraa zones of Kenya has what it takes to become another Zangi.

However, news reaching the K'Ogalo Corner desk informs me Muguna has walked out of Gor Mahia to join our former coach Jose Marcello Ferreira aka Ze Maria in Albania.

Okay, we wish him well but I have some issues with him here.

Muguna needs to go back and research about Okello Zangi.

Why do I advise him so. Nobody walks out on Gor Mahia just like that. Even former president Daniel Toroitich Arap Moi, when issuing a directive on clubs with tribal names to change them, he gave a waiver on Gor Mahia because we are K'Ogalo, Mayienga.

Let us all accept, Muguna was and is a gifted player and did not get the MVP award by chance.

He proved himself at Western Stima and that is why the best club in East and Central Africa went for his signature and he duly accepted. In any case which footballer would not want an opportunity to play for K'Ogalo, even Wayne Rooney has hinted in case he leaves Everton, Gor Mahia will be his club of choice.

But I have a problem with the way Muguna has decided to walk out on Gor, just six months after he joined us.

By walking out, Muguna has lost his biggest opportunity to ever win a title, something many players crave for.

Timothy Wanyonyi left Gor Mahia, today he is regretting. Where is Eric Masika? My advise to Muguna is, he should have left the Green Army with our blessings and not the way he did.

Great players have donned the coveted green jersey and left, but only those who have left with our blessings have blossomed in their careers. So Muguna, please, say sorry. Anyway, we will not miss you. In November Gor Mahia will be champions for the 16th time; without you. Okwasechi - we don't plead with people.