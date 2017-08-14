13 August 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: 121 Nigerians Displaced By Boko Haram Return From Cameroon

The National Management Emergency Agency has said that it had evacuated 121 displaced Nigerians from Cameroon.

The Information Officer, NEMA North-East, Abdulkadir Ibrahim, said in a statement that the displaced persons were evacuated to Maiduguri.

Mr. Ibrahim said that the displaced persons fled their homes in the wake of Boko Haram attack in Ngala local government area of the state.

"About 121 displaced persons of Ngala Local Government Area returned from Cameroun through Mubi in Adamawa State.

"The returnees were transported back to Maiduguri accompanied by officials of NEMA and State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA)," he said.

Mr. Ibrahim added that the displaced persons were camped at an Internally Displaced Person (IDP) camp in Gubio.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalled that over 46, 000 persons had returned to Nigeria from Cameroun in the past months.

The displaced persons were currently taking shelter at various IDP camps at Banki and Maiduguri.

(NAN)

