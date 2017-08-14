Nigeria: New Pro-Buhari Group Emerges, Plans Nationwide Rally for President

Abuja — Coalition of Civil Society organisations and youth groups in the country has called on president Muhammadu Buhari not to succumb to pressure to cut short his medical vacation in London or resign from office.

The coalition has also planned a street rally, tagged #Remain andrestore, which will be staged in Abuja and Lagos to show support for the President who is currently receiving treatment abroad for an undisclosed ailment

The chairman of the group, Comrade Solomon Adodo, coordinator of the groups, at the take-off of the #Remain andrestore street rally in Abuja, yesterday, accusedthose calling for the resignation of President Buhari as overheating the polity.

"We are all witnesses to how the polity is being overheated over none issues by person's whose contributions to the nation remain questionable and that is assuming that their actions can be considered as contributions.

"These are the people that have attempted staging protests both in Abuja House London and on the streets of Abuja. Their excuse for this show of shame is to ask for the absurd, they are demanding that President Muhammadu Buhari cut short his medical vacation and immediately resume duties or resign. This charade is absurd for those of us who recall clearly that Nigerians prevailed on President Buhari to take time off and attend to his health while strictly following his doctors' instructions.

"It is equally well documented that the President followed due process by properly notifying the National Assembly of his medical vacation while also in line with the Constitution handed over to his number two, Professor Yemi Osinbajo as the Acting President. The process was seamless and the country has continued along the path of recovery under this Presidency.

"The #ReturnOrResign protesters, #OurMumuDonDo protesters and any other franchise under which they gather to foment trouble are therefore aware that their real goal is to precipitate instability since nothing about their demands are logical. It may well be a way of starting nationwide mayhem that is definitely sponsored", the coalition said.

Adodo said Nigerians will also not keep mute while some mischievous elements use the medical vacation as a cover to cause instability.

"As a first step we are launching, "Remain and Restore" #RemainAndRestore as a series of nationwide protests in Lagos and Abuja. "The objective of this action is to remind Mr. President that Nigerians want him to stay back for his treatment, continue his medical leave and recover while he continues to issue instructions on how to restore Nigeria. This is the ideology of #RemainAndRestore.

The rallies which are to commence in Abuja and Lagos over a period of several days will feature dance drama and songs by participants to itemize the President's achievement particularly in the area of insecurity and economic prosperity.

"We therefore urge Nigerians and of course President Buhari not succumb to the antics of self-professed professional protesters that have decided to make themselves into nuisance. We should all endeavor to come out enmasse and show that they have given their mandate for Mr President to heed his doctors' advice and recover further before resuming duties",Adodo said.