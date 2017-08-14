Uganda: Basena, Kajoba Take Control of Three-Star Cranes

Kampala — At the end of a thrilling match, Uganda Cranes interim coaches Moses Basena and Fred Kajoba knelt face to face, rubbed their heads together and said a little prayer.

Something remarkable had happened; they had to a great extent passed their mock test in a satisfying manner in the 3-0 Rwanda humbling at St Mary's Stadium in Kitende on Saturday.

No doubt Cranes still rode on the foundation laid by their departed boss Micho Sredojevic - defender Paul Musamali was the only change in the Serb's last lineup - but Basena and Kajoba portrayed their willingness to carry on the all conquering formula. They were brilliant, not just with the team command, touchline chemistry but also with spot on substitutions and must have given many Ugandan coaches in the stands pride.

Amavubi defender Aimable Nsabimana brought down Derrick Nsibambi in the box for Muzamir Mutyaba to open the floodgates on 12 minutes with a well taken penalty.

In cases where Micho would consider safety first approach, the coaching duo cajoled the attacking cast of Milton Karisa, Moses Waiswa, Nsibambi, Mutyaba and Shafiq Kagimu to relentlessly bombard the visitors' defence. Soon, a telepathic exchange between Karisa and Mutyaba was yielding Uganda's second goal that the former easily put past a hapless Rwandan custodian Marcel Nzarora on 25 minutes.

With Cranes in command and the pressure slowing down on the technical bench, the players turned to playing to the gallery, threading intricate passes and showing team unity as Rwanda's German tactician Antoine Hey found no tactical remedy.

Cranes were expected to struggle in defence after the departure of Timothy Awany (for trials in South Africa) but the partnership of Musamali and Savio Kabugo stood firm to keep the visitors' attacking cast of Dominique Savio Nshuti and Barnabe Mubumbyi at bay.

By the time Nsibambi well struck third goal - executed after another top-drawer interplay amongst Karisa, Waiswa and Nicolas Wadada - killed the contest, it was apparent that Cranes were as good as participants in next year's Chan tourney in Kenya - if they can abate a loss of over three goals this weekend in Kigali in the return leg.

At this rate, there is a genuine feel that Basena and Kajoba will have molded the team in their taste by the time their principal task - the World Cup qualifier against Egypt on August 31 at Namboole, comes around.

2018 CHAN, THIRD ROUND RESULT

Uganda 3-0 Rwanda

Aug 18: Return Leg - Kigali

Rwanda vs. Uganda