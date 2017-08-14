Africa: Rugby Cranes Trio Make Africa Rugby Gold Cup Team

Kampala — Rugby Cranes' captain Brian Odongo, fullback Phillip Wokorach and center Michael Wokorach have been named in the Africa Rugby Gold Cup team of the tournament.

While Odongo and his vice-captain Michael think they have had better tournaments than the just concluded Gold Cup, they still stood out in their respective positions and were shocked to make the best 15.

"It was not close to my best," Odongo told Daily Monitor on receiving the news.

"I feel I was not at my best in the tournament. (Phillip) Wokorach had a solid campaign with a memorable performance against Kenya in the 33-all draw in Nairobi.

Phillip was named man of the match on two occasions against Kenya and Tunisia. He also tallied 81 points from both the boot and tries.

"I am so grateful to God because without him I would not have made it," Phillip said.

Africa Gold Cup Champions Namibia dominate the rest of the team with eight players while Kenya has captain Darwin Mukidza and Joshua Chisanga selected at right wing and eighth man respectively. Zimbabwe's Connor Pritchard also gets the nod at open side flank.

Ivan Magomu who many thought was Uganda's best player in the tournament misses out at the expense of Namibia's Cliven Loubser. Uganda finished in third place on 16 points, level with Kenya and will a have a chance to qualify for the 2019 World Cup in Japan when the Gold Cup returns next year in shape of World Cup Qualifiers.

GOLD CUP XV:

Casper Viviers (Namibia), Louis van der Westhuizen (Namibia), Brian Odongo (Uganda) , Mahepisa Tjeriko (Namibia), Ruan Ludick (Namibia), Rohan Kitshoff (Namibia), Connor Pritchard (Zimbabwe), Joshua Chisanga (Kenya), Hilton Mudariki (Zimbabwe), Cliven Loubser (Namibia), David Philander (Namibia), JC Greyling (Namibia), Michael Wokorach (Uganda), Darwin Mukidza (Kenya), Philip Wokorach (Uganda)