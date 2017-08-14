Uganda: Sisters Khainza, Buteme Combine to Earn Rhinos First Win

Kampala — Susan Khainza came off the bench at halftime to score the winner in Rhinos' 2-1 victory over Weatherhead in the women's National Hockey League today at Lugogo.

In the absence of Siddy Alum, who moved to Dubai yesterday to seek a better life, Weatherhead looked slower than usual in midfield but managed to open the scoring through Joan Andika in the 15th minute.

Midfielder Helen Buteme's return from Germany, however, gave Rhinos the know how, defensive stability and drive to contain the pressure for the rest of the half.

The experience came in handy for Rhinos because in Buteme's absence during the first round, they conceded three second half goals to Weatherhead despite keeping it tight in the opening half.

With Khainza, who was late for the game, on after halftime this time, Rhinos managed to pose their own questions. There were signs of what was to come when Khainza had a chance from a short corner cancelled after her first shot went above the board.

She also managed to cut the ball back to her sister Buteme in another short corner but the latter's effort kissed the far post from a tight angle.

In the 65th minute, Weatherhead's defence succumbed allowing Gloria Achola all the time to find her backhand for the equalizer after some neat play from the Rhinos.

Three minutes later and just two from time, Weatherhead's defence allowed Khainza wazzle through to clinch a first win for the newly formed club.

Rhinos remain a work in progress and are bottom with three points after seven games but this win against the third placed team with nine points, will boost their confidence.

In the men's encounter, Wananchi moved one point closer to second placed Weatherhead (14 points) and three short of leaders Kampala Hockey Club (KHC) Stallions after beating Simba 11-0.

SUNDAY RESULTSW:

DCU 2-1 WeatherheadM: Wananchi 11-0 Simba