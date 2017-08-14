Nigeria: Unicef Tasks Nigeria On Birth Registration

Sokoto — The United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) has urged Nigeria to step up efforts at her birth registration, saying accurate birth and death data makes governance easier.

UNICEF, which observed that a nation can make adequate education, health and other social services plan for her population using birth registration, added that the greatest number of birth in Africa takes place in Nigeria.

Speaking in Kaduna State at the 2017 National Enrolment Drive Planning Meeting with journalists, UNICEF observed that only but 33 per cent of Nigerian children are registered.

UNICEF further noted that 70 per cent of the 5 million children born annually in Nigeria are not registered, just as only 5 per cent of under 5 are registered.

While insisting that, birth certificate provides both legal and documentary evidence to certify a persons existence, age and parenting, UNICEF encourage Nigerians to embrace birth registration for ease of policy making.

Recognising the role of the media in it's push for a better world, UNICEF said, working with the media helps in driving their messages to the intended audience.

"Media is key to everything we are doing in Nigeria. Working with the media affects the psyche of pour people. The media is actually leading in ensuring a better Nigeria."

Earlier, UNICEF education specialist, Mrs Azuka Menkiti, hinted that North East would be having UNICEF's highest support, adding that the fund was working vigorously on renovation, rebuilding of schools to help bring back education to the region.

Speaking on his part, UNICEF External Media Relations Officer, Kaduna Office, Rabiu Musa advised that, Nigeria should put more effort towards iensuring that every child is educated.

Rabiu, further appealed to media practitioners to form advocacy groups to help disseminate the national enrollment drive, warned that, generation yet unborn will not forgive us if we allow the illiteracy trend in Nigeria to continue.