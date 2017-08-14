Uganda: Kobs Go One Up As Heathens Plan 'Big' Names for Jinja

Kampala — Hima Cement Heathens were muted12-17 by Toyota Buffaloes at the semifinal stage in the opening leg of the Guinness sponsored 2017 National Sevens Circuit at Kyadondo Rugby Grounds won by rivals, Betway Kobs.

With many of their better players unavailable, Heathens struggled to break down even the lesser sides but managed a top three finish. The tourney heads to Jinja next Saturday.

Lawrence Sebuliba, Michael Wokorach, Chris Lubanga, Evans Kingasia, Aaron Ofoyrwoth and Asuman Mugerwa were all missing on Saturday but are most likely to be back next week if Heathens are to challenge for the gong.

"We played with a very young and inexperienced side but we went all the way to the semis," Brian Kikaawa told Daily Monitor. "Hopefully we can have all our seniors players back just in time for Jinja so that we get better."

On the contrary, Joseph Oyet, who was part of the Heathens side on Saturday, thinks they don't need all the big name players back for Jinja but just a few of them.

"Today's side did well. I think we should keep the same side and add a few of those that were missing and we shall be able to compete well," he reasoned.

Betway Kobs one up

Defending champions Betway Kobs started from where they left last season by claiming the opening leg of the National Sevens Series at Kyadondo. Edgar Seruwagi came on to score a sudden death try against Toyota Buffaloes to win it 21-7 after Eric Kasiita's converted try had given the hosts the lead.

With 52-0, 27-10 and 29-0 wins against Stallions, Rams and Warriors respectively, the Legends-based side had announced themselves as favourites - not even the youthful Black Pirates side was going to spoil their party as they put them to the sword 17-5 in the semis.

Kobs now want to carry the momentum to Jinja where the National Sevens make their next stop.

"It's good to start on top, it brings confidence and we are focusing on carrying on from there in Jinja," said Kobs' James Ijongat.

National Sevens Circuit - KYADONDO

Winners

Men: Betway Kobs

Women: Thunderbirds

MVP

Men: Paul Masendi

Women: Samiya Ayikoru

Standings

Kobs 22 points

Buffaloes 19 points

Heathens 17 points

Pirates 15 points