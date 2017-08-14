12 August 2017

Al Jazeera (Doha)

Kenya: Is Kenya's Democracy in Danger?

Tagged:

Related Topics

Extending a 'hand of friendship' ...

That's the message from Kenya's newly elected incumbent president Uhuru Kenyatta to his rival, after one of the most hotly contested campaigns in recent years.

But the opposition is refusing to concede defeat.

There's been violence in the opposition stronghold of Kisumu and the capital Nairobi.

Kenya has one of the fastest growing economies in Africa and it's often cited as a stable democracy.

So, will tensions arising from this election put its future at risk?

Presenter: Martine Dennis

Guests:

Joseph Simekha - Presidential campaign spokesperson for opposition leader Raila Odinga

Joyce Laboso - National Assembly Deputy Speaker for the ruling Jubilee Party and newly elected Governor of Bomet County

Irungu Houghton - Associate Director of the Society of International Development

Kenya

Boat Carrying 12 Disappears in Ocean

A search is underway in Lamu to look for a boat carrying 11 family members and the captain of a vessel which disappeared… Read more »

This story from Al Jazeera was supplied to AllAfrica under an agreement with the African Media Agency.

Copyright © 2017 Al Jazeera. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.