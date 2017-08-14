The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is being accused of using taxpayers money to buy opposition members to join the party, Nyasa Times has established , but the political migration is not new.

With the polls due in 2019 the election mood is already sweeping through the country as a strategic political realignment takes place.

DPP officials in the northern region say the party injected a lot of money to buy opposition members recently in the n region, when President Peter Mutharika visited.

The purchasing of opposition members is being led by DPP Secretary General Gridezer Jeffrey wa Jeffrey and the party's national campaign director who is also minister of transport Jappie Mhango.

Jeffrey wa Jeffrey and Mhango approached a number of opposition members to join the party before the coming of President dangling cash to lure them.

"Some, especially councilors were receiving K1.5 million and above while K4 to 5 million to MPs as well as renowned politicians," he said.

Adding "they wanted to paint a picture that DPP is strong in the region to the nation and President Mutharika."

However, most of approached politicians in the region vehemently rejected the cash and they include former deputy minister of finance Dr Cornelius Mwalwanda and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Karonga district chairperson Emmanuel Nkhoma.

Confirming the development, Mwalwanda and Nkhoma said they denied the cash because they are not cheap politicians and that they can't join DPP because the party is an enemy to the north.

Speaking to Karonga residents on Saturday during the political rally held at Lupembe, Mwalwanda who is one of the MCP National Executive Committee member cleared out rumours that he received the cash.

"They indeed came to me with a bag of cash but I vehemently refused to be bought like a goat. What they wanted is that I should be welcomed by the President in Karonga after launching Chitipa water project but I rejected. So, what you should know is that I am still MCP senior member and I will remain there," said Mwalwanda.

Karonga district chairperson Ernest Mwaghali who dumped Peoples Party to AFORD also confirmed that he was approached by some senior DPP members a few days before the coming of the President.

But DPP Secretary General Wa Jeffrey dismissed the claims as "false and baseless".