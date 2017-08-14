14 August 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi's Ruling DPP Accused of 'Buying' Opposition Members - Mwalwanda Refuses Cash

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Tiwonge Kumwenda

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is being accused of using taxpayers money to buy opposition members to join the party, Nyasa Times has established , but the political migration is not new.

With the polls due in 2019 the election mood is already sweeping through the country as a strategic political realignment takes place.

DPP officials in the northern region say the party injected a lot of money to buy opposition members recently in the n region, when President Peter Mutharika visited.

The purchasing of opposition members is being led by DPP Secretary General Gridezer Jeffrey wa Jeffrey and the party's national campaign director who is also minister of transport Jappie Mhango.

Jeffrey wa Jeffrey and Mhango approached a number of opposition members to join the party before the coming of President dangling cash to lure them.

"Some, especially councilors were receiving K1.5 million and above while K4 to 5 million to MPs as well as renowned politicians," he said.

Adding "they wanted to paint a picture that DPP is strong in the region to the nation and President Mutharika."

However, most of approached politicians in the region vehemently rejected the cash and they include former deputy minister of finance Dr Cornelius Mwalwanda and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Karonga district chairperson Emmanuel Nkhoma.

Confirming the development, Mwalwanda and Nkhoma said they denied the cash because they are not cheap politicians and that they can't join DPP because the party is an enemy to the north.

Speaking to Karonga residents on Saturday during the political rally held at Lupembe, Mwalwanda who is one of the MCP National Executive Committee member cleared out rumours that he received the cash.

"They indeed came to me with a bag of cash but I vehemently refused to be bought like a goat. What they wanted is that I should be welcomed by the President in Karonga after launching Chitipa water project but I rejected. So, what you should know is that I am still MCP senior member and I will remain there," said Mwalwanda.

Karonga district chairperson Ernest Mwaghali who dumped Peoples Party to AFORD also confirmed that he was approached by some senior DPP members a few days before the coming of the President.

But DPP Secretary General Wa Jeffrey dismissed the claims as "false and baseless".

Malawi

Saddened and Shaken Joyce Banda - 'My Concern Is for All Those Who Come After Me'

When considering obstacles to the consolidation of democracy in Africa, we tend to focus on the obvious - the legacy… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.