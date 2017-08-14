Uganda: Policeman Kills One, Injures Two At Manchester United Party

Kole — Police in Kole District are holding their colleague who allegedly shot dead one person and injured two others.

Constable Charles Ayepa, allegedly committed the crime on Sunday at Owalo Trading Centre, Adida Parish in Akalo Sub-county, during a victory party that was organised by Manchester United fans.

The fans were celebrating the team's victory against West Ham in Manchester City in the United Kingdom, some 10,356 kilometres away.

The suspect was at the venue to provide security.

It's alleged that some youth wanted to access the venue without paying entry fee and when the police officer stopped them, they turned rowdy.

"According to Constable Oyepa, during the chaos, he realised that his gun was about to be grabbed and decided to fire three live bullets killing one and injuring two others," Mr David Ongom Mudong, the North Kyoga regional police spokesperson said.

The deceased was identified as Emmanuel Ayoo, 16, while the two who are nursing injuries at Lira Regional Referral Hospital are Mr Belmos Obang and Mr Aron Enon.

Mr Mudong said the suspect is likely to be charged with murder and attempted murder and a case file number CRR 99/2017 has been opened at Akalo Police Station.