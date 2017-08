The Kenya national commission on human rights says at least 24 people have been killed in post-election violence after President Uhuru Kenyatta won a second term.

Police opened fire to disperse protesters who blocked roads and burned barricades in the capital, Nairobi.

In Kisumu, an opposition stronghold, riots continued on the streets, as opposition supporters claimed they've were robbed of a victory.

Al Jazeera's Catherine Soi reports from Kisumu.