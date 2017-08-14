Tanzania: Govt Set to Clear All Claims of Public Servants

The Prime Minister, Mr Kassim Majaliwa, says the government will pay all public servants' debts, which have been verified and seen logical.

"His Excellency, Dr John Pombe Magufuli, suspended payments because of the exercise of identifying ghost workers. So, since the exercise is already done, genuine debts will now be cleared. We need you as public servants to work hard and serve people," he said.

Mr Majaliwa made the statement on Saturday when addressing the staff of the Uyui District Council at Goweko Ward in Uyui District, Tabora Region.

While in Sikonge, Urambo, Kaliua and Uyui districts on different occasions, the Prime Minister was informed by some MPs in the region that there were some transferred public servants from Tabora Municipality to some district councils, but had not been paid their dues for more than five years now.

The Prime Minister, who has introduced a procedure of meeting public servants whenever he makes upcountry visits, told the district council staff that the government had launched an electronic salary payment system for public servants with the aim of eradicating the problem of claims of their arears.

"Currently, we have been controlling the emergence of new debts of public servants as now there are no medical, leave and even study claims. Every public servant is allowed to academically develop himself/herself as long as they write a letter to the relevant council director asking for permission before sending applications to colleges of their choice.

"If a public servant decides to make a direct application from the relevant college and then brings his claims, he will get nothing because it is out of procedure," the Prime Minister said. Clarifying on its performance, the Prime Minister explained that the system, known as Lawson, was being used to pay all public servants in the country including those of both the Central Government and Local Government.

He added that the system helped keep, send and update effectively information of the public and civil servants since they were employed until the time of their promotions and retirement.