East Africa: Leaders Congratulate Uhuru Kenyatta on Re-Election

By Hellen Githaiga

East African heads of State have sent congratulatory messages to Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta on his re-election.

Burundi's President Pierre Nkurunziza was the first to congratulate Mr Kenyatta well before official presidential results were announced on Friday night.

"On behalf of all Burundians, I congratulate president-elect @UKenyatta and the people of Kenya. Looking forward to strengthen our relations," President Nkurunziza tweeted Thursday afternoon.

President Paul Kagame, who was re-elected for a third term on August 4, sent his best wishes to Mr Kenyatta for "successful election and the trust Kenyans have placed in you!" Further, he called for continued joint co-operation in the development of the East African Community (EAC).

Development

The current EAC chairman, Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni said Mr Kenyatta's re-election was a testimony of his development efforts in his previous term.

"As you embark on your new term of office, I am confident that you will continue with these efforts and the important task of promoting the unity and development of your people. Under your leadership Kenya has continued to be a key regional economic, peace and security partner," said President Museveni.

Tanzania's President John Magufuli, a longtime friend of Kenya's opposition chief Raila Odinga, wished Mr Kenyatta success.

"Nakupongeza Ndg.Uhuru Kenyatta kwa kuchaguliwa kuwa Rais wa Kenya kwa kipindi kingine. Nakutakia mafanikio mema," President Magufuli wrote on his Twitter account in Kiswahili. (I congratulate my brother Uhuru Kenyatta for your election as the president of Kenya for another term. I wish you success).

President Kenyatta was declared winner with 8.2 million (54.2 per cent) votes against Mr Odinga's 6.7 million (44.7 per cent). Mr Odinga has however disputed the outcome, claiming the election was massively rigged.

Somalia

Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo also sent his congratulatory message saying: "President Kenyatta is not only a close friend and brother but also a development conscious and diligent leader."

President Farmajo said he was confident that Mr Kenyatta's re-election would foster further cooperation on bilateral and diplomatic relations between the two neighbouring countries.

"President Kenyatta and I share a common vision of peace, stability and economic growth for our two countries and the region as a whole," Mr Farmajo added.

