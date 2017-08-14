Tanzania: Change of Judge for Lithuanian's Drug Trafficking Case

Arusha — A panel of three judges of Tanzania's Court of Appeal has ruled that a drug trafficking case facing a Lithuania national, Ms Christina Biskavskaja, be heard by another judge.

In their ruling, judges Mbarouk Salim Mbarouk, Richard Mziray and Sivangilwa Mwangesi said they reached the decision following an appeal presented last Friday in Arusha Region by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Ms Kristina, a musician from the City of Kaunas, was arrested on August 28, 2012 around 3pm at Kilimanjaro International Airport (KIA) allegedly trafficking 3,775.26 grams of Heroin.

The DPP presented the appeal, objecting to the decision of Judge Patricia Fikirini of the High Court Moshi, to refuse the prosecution's first witness, Mr Machibya Peter, to produce an exhibit in the case.

In the ruling, the panel clarified that on February 15, 2016 when the first witness was being led by a senior state lawyer, Tamari Mndeme, to give his evidence; the witness asked the court to produce an envelope as an exhibit. The envelope contained heroin worth Sh169.8 million and the witness, who is the Government Chemist, was the one who opened the letter, examined the drugs and reclosed the letter with a seal.

However, soon after the witness asked the court to produce the envelope as an exhibit, lawyers representing the accused, Gwakisa Sambo and Mr Patrick Paul, objected vehemently based on four arguments.

The defence lawyers claimed that the witness was neither the addressee nor the keeper of the exhibit and that it was not shown to him, thus there were questions he would not answer.

Despite Mr Mndeme, the state lawyer, responding to those arguments by telling the court that the witness was the one, who reclosed and stamped it, Judge Fikirini accepted the defence's objection. Before the panel of the judges, senior state lawyers, Omari Kibwana and Hassan Nkya, argued that Judge Fikirini erred when making the decision that the witness was not the competent witness to produce the exhibit. According to the ruling, the state lawyers told the panel that in their opinion, a person who had information and who was aware of the exhibit could produce it in court as the exhibit.

The state lawyers further told the panel that despite their witness being the Government Chemist, he knew about the envelope very well because he was the one who examined the drugs, which he enclosed again into the envelope.

For their part, the defence lawyers, Sambo and Paulo said the reasons for the appeal were unfounded and that Judge Fikirini was right to decide that the witness was not the competent witness to produce the exhibit.