Mo Farah's reign in 5,000m could have ended on Saturday but it was Ethiopia's Muktar Edris, who stopped the Briton's charge for the fourth consecutive title, winning the World tithe at the Olympic Stadium.

It was a bad evening in office for Kenya's Cyrus Rutto, who finished 13th in 13:48.64.

It's the 2012 World junior 10,000m champion Yomif Kejelcha, who laid the ground work with high-paced kick at the bell with Edris, Farah, who is also the Olympic 5,000m gold medallist and Olympic 5,000m silver medallist Paul Chelimo of USA, in hot pursuit.

Farah, who was lying third, took to his trademark kick but the two Ethiopians and Chelimo held him off in an explosive showdown at the home straight.

Kejelcha eased off on the inside with Edris accelerating harder on the third second lane as Farah struggled on the first lane.

Edris had done enough to win in 13 minutes and 32.79 seconds to hand Farah, the 2012 and 2016 Olympics champion, his first championship defeat in six years. Farah, the 2011, 2013 and 2015 champion relinquished the title, settling for silver in 13:33.22 as Chelimo took bronze in 13:33.30.

Kejelcha came in fourth in 13:33.51.

"The race was too slow but picked quite fast for me to handle," said Rutto. "My body failed to pick well no matter how hard I kicked."