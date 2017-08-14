14 August 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: ANC Youth League KZN in Court Over Kathrada Memorial Disruptions

Tagged:

Related Topics

The regional secretary of the ANC Youth League in KwaZulu-Natal and some of his supporters will appear in the High Court in Durban on Monday on contempt of court charges related to disruptions at ANC stalwart Ahmed Kathrada's memorial service in April.

The interdict against Thanduxolo Sabelo and supporters was granted by Judge Rashid Vahed ahead of the memorial when the organisers, The Active Citizens Group, approached the court over fears for the safety of axed finance minister Pravin Gordhan who was going to address the gathering.

Vahed said the league could go to the memorial, but they had to behave, and spread this message to their supporters. They were not allowed to harass or intimidate anybody at the memorial.

Sabelo promised that they would behave, but would correct "distortions" of the truth.

However, the memorial of April 9 at the Sastri Hall in Durban soon descended into chaos when ANCYL supporters started shouting at and singing over speakers, and heckled them, including Gordhan.

Tension was running high following President Jacob Zuma's Cabinet reshuffle at the end of the March. Kathrada had died two days earlier, and some of the speakers at earlier memorial services had called for President Jacob Zuma to step down. Zuma had lashed out and criticised his detractors for using a memorial service as a political platform. He did not attend Kathrada's funeral, apparently at the request of the family, although there was confusion later over which family member had conveyed this message.At the time of the Durban memorial, News24 reported that ANCYL members were riled up because others were denouncing support for Zuma, and so they reportedly started shouting, heckling and chanting Zuma's name.

The memorial descended into shouting and threats, while Gordhan attempted to finish his tribute to Kathrada.

News24

South Africa

'Poisoned' VP Mnangagwa Airlifted to South Africa - Report

Zimbabwean Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa has reportedly been airlifted to South Africa, following reports over the… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.