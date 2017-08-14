The regional secretary of the ANC Youth League in KwaZulu-Natal and some of his supporters will appear in the High Court in Durban on Monday on contempt of court charges related to disruptions at ANC stalwart Ahmed Kathrada's memorial service in April.

The interdict against Thanduxolo Sabelo and supporters was granted by Judge Rashid Vahed ahead of the memorial when the organisers, The Active Citizens Group, approached the court over fears for the safety of axed finance minister Pravin Gordhan who was going to address the gathering.

Vahed said the league could go to the memorial, but they had to behave, and spread this message to their supporters. They were not allowed to harass or intimidate anybody at the memorial.

Sabelo promised that they would behave, but would correct "distortions" of the truth.

However, the memorial of April 9 at the Sastri Hall in Durban soon descended into chaos when ANCYL supporters started shouting at and singing over speakers, and heckled them, including Gordhan.

Tension was running high following President Jacob Zuma's Cabinet reshuffle at the end of the March. Kathrada had died two days earlier, and some of the speakers at earlier memorial services had called for President Jacob Zuma to step down. Zuma had lashed out and criticised his detractors for using a memorial service as a political platform. He did not attend Kathrada's funeral, apparently at the request of the family, although there was confusion later over which family member had conveyed this message.At the time of the Durban memorial, News24 reported that ANCYL members were riled up because others were denouncing support for Zuma, and so they reportedly started shouting, heckling and chanting Zuma's name.

The memorial descended into shouting and threats, while Gordhan attempted to finish his tribute to Kathrada.

News24