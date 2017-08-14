The 19-year-old rider, like during Friday's stage 2, was Team Rwanda's best performer. He finished 12 minutes and 48 seconds behind stage winner, Romanian Serghei Tvetcov of Jelly Belly-Maxxis.

Munyaneza also finished as the second best young rider behind Jhonnatan Manuel Navaez Prado of Ecuador and ranks fourth overall in this category going into the final stage of the 4-stage 2.HC race on Sunday evening.

Italian Manuel Senni, riding for giants of BMC Racing Team, finished one second behind Serghei to dethrone Taylor Eisenhart of the United States as the overall race leader.

In team classification, debutantes Team Rwanda dropped from 13th to 14th out of 16 teams, led by Cannondale-Drapac, while UAE Team Emirates are second and Trek-Segafredo complete the top three.

Stage 4, starting tonight at 9pm (1pm Colorado time), will once again highlight the start-and-finish area within the Velorama Festival grounds and sends riders on a 12km (7.5 miles) city circuit that stretches from RiNo to City Park and back.

Riders will do 10 laps in the final stage, covering a total 120.1km (74.6 miles) on what is expected to be a thrilling, intense and colorful final day.

