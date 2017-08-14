Nigeria: I Didn't Hold Meetings With Makarfi, Akpabio Over Ekiti Guber Poll - Oni

Ado-Ekiti — The Deputy National Chairman (South) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and governorship aspirant in Ekiti State, Mr. Segun Oni, has denied holding meetings with notable leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over the 2018 governorship poll.

He said he has no reason to be holding secret meetings with the former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Senator Godswill Akpabio and Caretaker Chairman of the PDP, Ahmed Makarfi as alternative to APC, saying he was not desperate to clinch the ticket at all costs.

The former governor also said he would resign from his position one month before the governorship primary of his party coming up early next year, to enable him participate as an aspirant, saying nobody can force him to resign now.

Oni, who stated this while reacting to mounting agitation that he should quit his position if he wishes to contest for the 2018 governorship election in the state, said the APC constitution is

clear about when he should resign as Deputy National Chairman of the party.

Dispelling the rumour at his campaign headquarter in Ado Ekiti yesterday, Oni said the APC constitution says he must resign one month before the party's primary, saying that he would not disobey his party law.

The governorship aspirant who expressed concern about the increasing rate of hate campaign against him, allegedly by members of his party on the social media, said no amount of campaign of hate would deter him from the task ahead.

He said he remains a revolution which no man can blocked in the 2018 governorship election.

Oni however denied allegation that he was doing anti party activities by meeting with opposition elements such as Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, Akpabio and Makarfi.

He said those making the allegation are placing so much value on him, saying that if however Makarfi decides to visit him, he would welcome him.

He words: "Those telling lies against me on the social media are only making me more popular by increasing my visibility.

"Let me disprove some lies they are telling against me. They said our Chairman, Chief Oyegun asked me to resign. I want to tell you that there is no threat to my position. It is a lie with an expiry date. The party constitution says I should resign one month before the primary and that is what I am going to do.

"They said I met with Fayose, that I met with Akpabio in an hotel and that I met with Makarfi in my house. Maybe I don't even know the value these people are placing on me.

"The last time I met Fayose was immediately after the burial of Adebayo when I visited him to show gratitude for his roles in the burial.

As for Makarfi and Akpabio, I have not met them anywhere. However, if Makarfi wish to come to my house, I will welcome him.

"Those trying to block me are risking many things because I am the revolution that nobody can block. On the field, they know what the people want."

He, however, assured other aspirants that there would be a level playing ground at the party primary adding that he was ready to abide by the result of the primary even if he is not the chosen one.