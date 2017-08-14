14 August 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: ASUU Set for Nationwide Indefinite Strike

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Olanrewaju Oyedeji

After an extensive deliberation that lasted three days, the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, has resolved to embark on an indefinite strike action.

The lecturers union held its meeting at the University of Abuja from Friday and has directed all her members against going to teach or involving themselves in any academic activity.

A statement signed by ASUU President, Biodun Ogunyemi, said all means of negotiation had been exploited before the decision on an indefinte strike action was reached.

Although the statement is expected to be made public at a press conference in Abuja on Monday morning, a top member of the union disclosed the resolution of the meeting and content of the statement to PREMIUM TIMES.

ASUU had earlier asked its branches to conduct referendum among members on whether or not an indefinite strike should be called.

The Abuja meeting which ended in the early hours of Monday reviewed the overwhelming position of the branches to proceed on the strike and adopted it.

The lecturers have complained of poor funding of universities, part-payment of salaries of lecturers and the kidnap of two lecturers of the University of Maiduguri by the Boko Haram.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the kidnap of the lecturers, members of an NNPC-led oil exploration team in Lake Chad Basin.

More details later...

Nigeria

Boko Haram Carries Out 'Two-Hour' Attack On Borno Community, Kills Four - Witness

No fewer than four persons were killed in an attack by Boko Haram insurgents at Wanori-Amarwa community of Konduga Local… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.