Nigeria: N-Power to Conclude Online Test for Applicants August 31

The applicants for the 2017 N-Power, the employment scheme of the federal government, are currently undergoing online tests.

‎The N-Power Volunteer Corps is part of the Federal government's Social Investment Programmes, under which it plans to hire 300,000 unemployed graduates in 2017.

As part of the prerequisites for recruitment, applicants in different categories in N-Power commenced online assessment on July 1. So far, 3 out of 4 categories have now attempted the test. They are Tax, Health and Agro.

Assessment test for N-Power Agro applicants ended August 1 while N-Teach assessment tests commenced on Wednesday, August 9.

The information is contained in an update/reminder on the N-Power website.

N-Power Teach volunteers are expected to improve basic education delivery in Nigeria and will be deployed as teaching assistants in primary schools nationwide.

The programme explains that they will not replace the current teachers, but are to work as support teaching staff, assist with school management and other functions within the schools.

A check in the N-power portal also revealed that N-power teach applicants will undertake 11 general question test under 20 minutes and are allowed to attempt the test twice.

According to an update on the portal, this quiz will close on August 31.

The duration of the programme is two years and participants will undergo an initial induction training prior to deployment.

Meanwhile, the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has assured the N-Power teach volunteers in the state that they will be absorbed into the civil service at the end of their service.

The N-power portal, which first went live on June 11, 2016 recorded over 400,000 successful registrations with the selection and engagement of 200,000 unemployed graduates as the first batch of the half a million the Buhari administration plans to hire for the 2-year paid volunteer job programme.

The N-power portal, which was reopened on June 14, was slated to close on July 13; but Acting President Yemi Osinbajo intervened and extended registration by two weeks.

N-Power also released pointers for applicant's assessment:

1. Some will be able to write their tests immediately, others will do so at a future time according to the schedule.

2. If your BVN validation is pending, then you might have to wait till Friday, August 11.

3. If your BVN records do not match your application, you will be unable to take the test.

4. If you ticked certain consistency skills, you will be required to take a second STEM test.