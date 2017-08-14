14 August 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Boko Haram Carries Out 'Two-Hour' Attack On Borno Community, Kills Four - Witness

Tagged:

Related Topics

No fewer than four persons were killed in an attack by Boko Haram insurgents at Wanori-Amarwa community of Konduga Local Government Area of Borno.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the incident occurred on Saturday at about 11:00 p.m. at a village along Maiduguri-Konduga Road.

A witness, Idrissa Musa, said that heavily armed insurgents stormed the village in the night, killed and maimed the inhabitants.

Mr. Musa said that the insurgents also carted away food items and razed down houses in the village.

He added that four persons died at the scene of the attack while two others sustained various degrees of injuries in the attack.

"The attack lasted for about two hours. The insurgent moved from house-to-house committing various forms of atrocities.

"Some of the surviving villagers with help of security operatives evacuated the wounded to the Specialist Hospital, Maiduguri," he said.

According to him, the village was located few metres away from a security check point in the area.

The military authorities were yet to comment on the attack.

(NAN)

Nigeria

Why I Head-Hunted Okonjo-Iweala to Become Finance Minister - Obasanjo

A former Nigerian president, Olusegun Obasanjo, has said some of the projects that constituted the Paris Club debt were… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.