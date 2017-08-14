14 August 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: UK Pledges to Support Malawi in Protecting Wildlife

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: East African
(File photo).

The United Kingdom has pledged to work with the government of Malawi and other partners to combat the insidious ivory trade.

Speaking in an interview on Saturday on World Elephant Day, a day dedicated to honouring and reflecting upon the grandeur and plight of Asian and African Elephants, the British High Commissioner to Malawi, Ms Holly Tett, said wild elephant populations are confined to decreasing areas of land in Africa and Asia, and are increasingly threatened by poaching--with ivory exceeding the price of gold--habitat loss, human encroachment and conflict, and illegal capture for the tourism industry.

"Malawi is making strides to fight the illegal wildlife trade, with support from the State President, His Excellency Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, to the Department of National Parks & Wildlife (DNPW) and other agencies of the Government of Malawi. DNPW in turn is supported by a number of partners, NGOs, donors and diplomatic missions, as well as local communities.

"Nevertheless, poaching for ivory continues, as does the illegal trafficking of ivory from other African countries through Malawi to a destination usually in Asia. The tusks are carved into ornate sculptures and wind up in nearly every country in the world, showing the truly global nature of the illegal wildlife trade. Such a global problem requires a global and collaborative response, and we all have a role to play to stop wildlife crime in Malawi.

"We, the UK in Malawi, will work with the government of Malawi and local partners to fight to safeguard the future of the elephant and other animals threatened by poaching. We encourage you to think how you may help safeguard these majestic animals and the habitat they need to survive."

Currently, the UK is accepting project bids for the iIllegal Wildlife Trade Challenge Fund and the Darwin Initiative, which are aimed at tackling wildlife crime and promoting biodiversity.

Malawi

Ruling Party Accused of 'Buying' Opposition Members

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is being accused of using taxpayers money to buy opposition members to… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.