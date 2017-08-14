The United Kingdom has pledged to work with the government of Malawi and other partners to combat the insidious ivory trade.

Speaking in an interview on Saturday on World Elephant Day, a day dedicated to honouring and reflecting upon the grandeur and plight of Asian and African Elephants, the British High Commissioner to Malawi, Ms Holly Tett, said wild elephant populations are confined to decreasing areas of land in Africa and Asia, and are increasingly threatened by poaching--with ivory exceeding the price of gold--habitat loss, human encroachment and conflict, and illegal capture for the tourism industry.

"Malawi is making strides to fight the illegal wildlife trade, with support from the State President, His Excellency Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, to the Department of National Parks & Wildlife (DNPW) and other agencies of the Government of Malawi. DNPW in turn is supported by a number of partners, NGOs, donors and diplomatic missions, as well as local communities.

"Nevertheless, poaching for ivory continues, as does the illegal trafficking of ivory from other African countries through Malawi to a destination usually in Asia. The tusks are carved into ornate sculptures and wind up in nearly every country in the world, showing the truly global nature of the illegal wildlife trade. Such a global problem requires a global and collaborative response, and we all have a role to play to stop wildlife crime in Malawi.

"We, the UK in Malawi, will work with the government of Malawi and local partners to fight to safeguard the future of the elephant and other animals threatened by poaching. We encourage you to think how you may help safeguard these majestic animals and the habitat they need to survive."

Currently, the UK is accepting project bids for the iIllegal Wildlife Trade Challenge Fund and the Darwin Initiative, which are aimed at tackling wildlife crime and promoting biodiversity.