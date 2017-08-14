Queen Fyah, the country's renowned dancehall artist has bounced back with yet another thriller in the male dominated industry, with the release of a hit single 'Zion Calling.'

This is probably a promising start of new life with the project coming after she has just signed with Cool Pro Entertainment.

With over 31000 likes and over 23000 downloads of the tune within two days, the tune justifies its grip on the male dominated platform.

"This is a breaking through for Queen Fyah and probably a start to a journey into the international market," said Cool Pro Entertainment Manage Dufy Chikakuda also known as DJ Ngwa.

He said the hit single is a taste of an album which which will be ready between April and May next year titled 'Reggae and Ganga' under the same label.

"As a company, we want to bring out the best from the talented artists who are good at what they do. We believe that Malawi musicians have a market out there at their disposal but it takes their talent and a passionate company to uplift them. This is what Cool Pro Entertainment is aiming at for reggae artists," he said.

True to his words, Queen Fyah is not just any other musician, behind the sweet comanding voice splashing out mutured reggae dancehall songs, there is also a radio presenter and producer, and a fully fledged Master of Ceremonies (MC).

Ironically, she is already on the list of live performers and MCs at the forth coming annual Sound and Light Concert on September 29 to 30 at the Livingstonia Beach in Salima.

Her live performance at the Sound and Light Concert will be backed by the Meditators Band from Mzuzu.

"She is an artist who, if given the whole support will rise to greater heights. When she was spotted by my wife and the company reviewed her works, we were convinced that here is some untapped talent the country has been missing. The single speaks for itself for some promising projects yet to come," said Chikakuda.

Cool Pro Entertainment is a Malawian Reggae and Dancehall promotion company for talented and promising artists who are ready to go international and break barriers in the industry.

According to Chikakuda, the company intends to establish a portal with reggae and dancehall materials next year for local artists to use as a window for both local and international market.