Tanzania: Lukuvi - Curb Haphazard Development in Arusha

The Minister for Lands, Housing and Human Settlements Development, Mr William Lukuvi, over the weekend inaugurated ten pilot residential houses for the proposed Safari City in Arusha and asked city authorities to contain the proliferation of informal settlements.

He also issued title deeds to 100 first buyers of the plots at the site. The multi-billion shilling project is being implemented by the National Housing Corporation (NHC).

The minister attributed the increasing rate of informal settlements in Arusha to delays by the city council to issue building permits to developers in surveyed areas, hence forcing them to construct houses to put up houses haphazardly.

Mr Lukuvi asked Arusha Regional Commissioner Mrisho Gambo to ensure files of applications for the building permits are routinely inspected to find out the root cause for the delays in issuing the documents.

He warned that the government would not condone such delays, adding that officers found to be behind the anomaly will face disciplinary action.

The proposed Safari City at Mateves on the south-western outskirts of Arusha will cover 559.4 hectares of land, according to NHC director general Nehemiah Msechu.

The "city" is intended to have all the amenities and social services including business areas, entertainment joints, medical services, schools and police and fire and rescue services.

