Usafi wa Mazingira Tanzania (Umata) programme director Nyanzobe Malimi, left, presents a symbolic key to the Deputy Permanent Secretary, Regional Administration and Local Government, responsible for education, Tixon Nzunda, during the handing over of a water and sanitation project in Bahi District.

Bahi — Bahi District residents have a reason to smile following the recent handing over of a water and sanitation project worth over Sh664 million.

The project was handed over by Plan International Tanzania to the Deputy Permanent Secretary, Regional Administration and Local Government (RALG), responsible for education, Mr Tixon Nzunda, who received it on behalf of RALG Deputy Minister Selemani Jafo.

The project implemented by Plan International Tanzania complements Usafi wa Mazingira Tanzania (Umata) programme and was funded by Gift of Hope of Canada, which donated Sh635.5 million, while local communities contributed Sh29.1 million.

The intervention was necessitated by the fact that there were only two water sources at Chidilo Village, whereby one was operated by windmill and was unable to meet the needs of even the nearby households.

The second one was operated by a diesel pump, but had very little water. As a result, women and girls walked up to four kilometres to fetch water from polluted and unprotected sources, resulting in high prevalence of water-borne diseases in the area.

Also, Chonde and Iwumba primary schools had inadequate water supply, thus affecting students' attendance as they often had to fetch water for the school's food feeding programme and cleaning. As for sanitation facilities, pupils, teachers and other school staff were forced resort to nearly collapsing and unhygienic pit latrines that endangered their lives.

While Iwumba's collapsing toilets had no roof and had short walls popularly known as "passport size", those at Chonde and Mwitikira primary schools were full. At Mwitikira, communities tried to empty the latrines, but failed so they continued using them as they were.

At Chali Isanga Primary School, the pit latrines were shallow and enclosed with straw, while Mchito Primary School had two toilet structures with only three drop holes, where 196 boys had to use only one drop hole while 231 girls were sharing the other two. Toilets at Chidilo Primary School were in good shape but had no functioning hand washing facilities.

The situation in the village and schools gave rise to the project, which will benefit 9,502 people - 4,845 females and 4,657 males.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, Mr Nzunda said the importance of clean water and decent toilets could not be overemphasised, and thanked Plan International Tanzania for implementing the project.

"As is the case with water, toilets are also important in our lives. Having no toilet is akin to endangering one's own life. Plan International through Umata reminds us that 'toilets are civilisation'. In short, it points to a lack of civilisation if people relieve themselves in places that have not been specifically designed and set aside for that purpose," he said.

Mr Nzunda added that the availability of clean and safe water was still a major problem in the country, with about 23 million people countrywide finding it difficult to get clean and safe water regularly.

"Dodoma is no exception as many people face an acute shortage of clean and safe water and are forced to use unsafe water. The result is that diarrhoea is the second most common illness afflicting people in this region. As for Bahi, only 45 per cent of residents access clean and safe water.

"I'm grateful that this project complements the government's efforts to encourage residents of Bahi, Chamwino and Kongwa to build and use decent toilets instead of relieving themselves in the bush," he said.

Mr Nzunda asked Bahi residents to take care of the project to ensure that they benefit from it for many years.

"You should take good care of the project so that it takes care of you. I would also like to advise pupils whose schools have been presented with new toilets that they should use them appropriately and keep them clean at all times. Households that have no toilets should build latrines voluntarily. You shouldn't wait to be forced to do so.

"We should all embrace civilisation and build and use toilets. This will help to make the environment clean and at the same time prevent outbreaks of deadly infectious diseases such as cholera," he said.

Mr Nzunda added that he had been informed that only 18.5 per cent of households in the district had toilets when Umata began operating in the area in December 2012, but that number had since climbed to 88 per cent, thanks to concerted efforts to encourage residents to build and use toilets.

"This success should be a catalyst as we strive to attain 100 per cent and make the problem history once and for all. More efforts are needed because lack of toilets also affects school attendance. That is why Plan International has been contributing to development by mobilising funds for building toilets, which today are being handed over to Chali Isanga, Chonde, Iwumba, Mchito and Mwitikira primary schools, all of Bahi District," he said.

Earlier, Umata Director Nyanzobe Malimi said Plan International Tanzania was operating in nine regions, namely Coast, Morogoro, Mwanza, Rukwa, Mbeya, Mara, Geita, Dar es Salaam and Dodoma, adding that Umata started to operate in Bahi, Chamwino and Kongwa districts in 2012. Umata's goal is to promote environmental hygiene by encouraging residents to build and use toilets, shun open defecation and wash hands with soap and clean water after going to the toilet, before feeding or breastfeeding babies and before preparing food.

"If we follow these simple rules, we will prevent deadly diarrhoeal diseases such as cholera. This programme aims to reach 698,130 people in 139,626 households in 168 villages and 1,160 hamlets by March 2018," she said.

The programme had enabled 300,445 people in 71 villages to live in a clean environment after building toilets and shunning open defecation, Ms Nyanzobe said, adding that 26 of the villages, or 33 per cent, were in Bahi District.

Sixty-six per cent of people in the programme areas have built and are using improved toilets, while 53 per cent have installed and are using special containers for washing hands, with 73 per cent of households in Bahi District having the systems.