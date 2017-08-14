South Africa: Mduduzi Manana, Bathabile Dlamini and Co - the 21st Century Untouchables

analysis

For South Africans who have become so cynical over the last few years that they have lost faith in the criminal justice system, or justice whatsoever, the last week has served as mere confirmation of their view. The case around Deputy Higher Education Minister Mduduzi Manana, who has admitted to assaulting a woman at a nightclub, appears to prove that a class of people have been created who are able to act as if they are above the law because they are in fact de facto above the law.

He is not the only person who behaves this way, but the first to get caught on camera in such a way that journalists can drop the word "allegedly" from their reports. The reaction to his non-arrest, and then the gestures of support for him, reveal exactly how our political system has created a legally connected upper class, the people who assume they really are above the rest of us. By STEPHEN GROOTES.

It is important to start with this point. If someone ever tries to convince you that in fact the law has treated Deputy Higher Education Minister Mduduzi Manana in the same way that it would have treated anyone...