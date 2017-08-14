Kenya: Government Assures of Safety Despite Nasa Challenge of Election Result

Nairobi — The government has assured all Kenyans of adequate security even as the opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) plans to announce its next move after losing the General Election last week.

NASA leader Raila Odinga had called on Kenyans to boycott work Monday ahead of a "major announcement" Tuesday, but Nairobi Governor-Elect Mike Sonko has condemned the remarks saying they are ill-advised.

"To the people of Nairobi, I call upon you to ignore such misplaced and ill-advised calls and to report to your respective stations," he said.

State House Spokesman Manoah Esipisu has also assured that the government is firmly in charge, and warned that any acts of violence will not be tolerated.

"Peaceful protests are lawful exercises of the constitutional rights and will be respected and offered protection by police. But sadly, we have seen violent protests in which property has been damaged and lives have been endangered. The violent protests are unlawful," he stated.

ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru has also condemned NASA leader Raila Odinga's work boycott remarks saying they are irresponsible and aimed at slowing down the economy.

In a statement, Mucheru said that the opposition leader's assault on the media was also uncalled for and assured that the government will protect everyone, including media staff.