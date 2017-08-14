Saurimo — The opposition CASA-CE coalition presidential candidate Abel Chivukuvuku promised Friday fair distribution of the country's wealth to combat regional asymmetries, should he wins the 23 August elections.

Abel Chivukuvuku made the pledge during a mass rally held in eastern Lunda Sul province, as part of his electoral campaign underway since Wednesday in the eastern region.

The CASA-CE leader also pledged to economically boost each province with the natural resources they have, streamlining their exploitation to promote entrepreneurship and job creation.

In Lunda Sul, the politician promised to develop the agriculture, tourism, fishing and mining sectors, creating attractive policies to allow national and foreign entrepreneurs to invest in the province.

He also spoke of improving the sectors of health, education, housing through expansion of the facilities.

"Our commitment is to make peaceful, orderly, positive, inclusive and safe changes", he said.