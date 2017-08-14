12 August 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Elections/2017 - CASA-CE Pledges Fair Sharing of National Wealth

Tagged:

Related Topics

Saurimo — The opposition CASA-CE coalition presidential candidate Abel Chivukuvuku promised Friday fair distribution of the country's wealth to combat regional asymmetries, should he wins the 23 August elections.

Abel Chivukuvuku made the pledge during a mass rally held in eastern Lunda Sul province, as part of his electoral campaign underway since Wednesday in the eastern region.

The CASA-CE leader also pledged to economically boost each province with the natural resources they have, streamlining their exploitation to promote entrepreneurship and job creation.

In Lunda Sul, the politician promised to develop the agriculture, tourism, fishing and mining sectors, creating attractive policies to allow national and foreign entrepreneurs to invest in the province.

He also spoke of improving the sectors of health, education, housing through expansion of the facilities.

"Our commitment is to make peaceful, orderly, positive, inclusive and safe changes", he said.

Angola

Elections/2017 - Interior Ministry Bans Demonstrations

The Interior Ministry has urged the provincial governments to ban rallies and demonstrations by non-competing… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.