12 August 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Elections/2017 - CNE Ensures Smoothness, Impartiality in Process

Cabinda — The National Electoral Commission (CNE) pledged to continue working hard always striving for smoothness and impartiality during the process leading to the general elections on 23 August.

The CNE chairperson, André da Silva Neto, said this Saturday at the inaugural ceremony of the new Electoral Provincial Commission building in northern Cabinda province.

According to him, the institution's objective is to create infrastructural conditions for the proper exercise of its activity.

He stated that such conditions allow to work with smoothness and impartiality, giving more comfort to the staff of the CNE across the country.

So far 16 buildings have already been built out of the 18 planned, remaining only those in the coastal Benguela and southern Huíla provinces, the official said.

After Cabinda, CNE chairperson will travel to the northern Bengo province, with the same purpose.

