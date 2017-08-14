South Africa: Vigilance Leads to the Arrest of Three and the Recovery of Firearm and Ammunition

press release

Brigadier Morgan Govender, the Cluster Commander of Port Alfred, commended two members for their vigilance and arresting three suspects and preventing other crimes from taking place. "Congratulations on your arrests. These are the culprits who have been terrorising our community. I am certain that they will be linked to several of our cases within the Cluster. Continue to serve and keep our community safe! "

In the early hours of this morning at 02:00, while the community of Ekupumleni was asleep, two night shift members patrolled the streets. They noticed a male behaving in a suspicious manner. They stopped and during a search they found a firearm. He alleged that it belonged to his friend. The members took him to a house that he directed them to and found two males. During questioning the trio were unclear on the acquisition of the weapon. They were then taken to the police station. Initial investigations revealed that the firearm had been linked to a housebreaking and theft case that was opened in Seafield.

The other two suspects are being sought by the Port Alfred Detectives for cases of house robbery.

Detectives are currently busy with the charges and linkages. The suspects are all in their mid to late 20's. The first suspect will face various charges including possession of unlicensed firearm, possession of ammunition and possession of drugs.

The other two will face charges of house robbery.

They will appear at the Kenton on Sea Magistrates court and the Port Alfred Magistrates court respectively on Monday 14 August 2017.