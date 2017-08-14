Tanzanians Overpower Kenyans in Kili-FM Run

TANZANIA claimed all top three prizes in men category as a Kenyan runner won the ladies diadem as Kili-FM half marathon climaxed successfully in Moshi yesterday.

Kenyan athlete, Shelrometh Muriuki disrupted what could give Tanzania a 1-2-3 victory in 21km ladies race after clocking the event's best time of 1 hour, 16 minutes and 13 seconds in the 21km halfmarathon's main event.

Angel John and Zakhia Mrisho, both from Tanzania, finished in the second and third positions respectively.

The rest of the top ten runners from the fourth to the tenth positions in the female category of the 21km run, were also held by local Tanzanian runners.

For the male category, it was Josephat Joshua who topped the Kili-FM run to become the overall winner of the half-marathon event after clocking 1 hour, 4 minutes and 18 seconds, ahead of the first runner up, Dickson Marwa who spent 1 hour and 4 minutes plus 54 seconds.

Apparently, even the third winner in the male category, Chacha Masinde beat the first winner in the ladies' category, after covering the distance in just 1 hour, 4 minutes and 58 seconds.

All the top three male winners are from Tanzania. Both first winners received medals plus cash prizes of 700,000/-each. The runners up pocketed 500,000/-each and the third finishers walked out with 200,000/-each.

The rest in the top ten squad received 100,000/- each. Kilimanjaro Regional Commissioner (RC), Anna Mghwira who lauded the organizers as well as sports men and women for their efforts, presented the cash prize and medals to the winners.

Nelson Brighton Mrashani, the event coordinator, lauded the sponsors of the event; Wiva Entertainment, Mr UK, Bonite Bottlers through its two major products; Kilimanjaro Drinking Water and Coca-Cola soft drinks for making the event a huge success.

Others included the trademark carrier, Radio Kili-FM, Temeck Car Tracking, Tanzania Media Fund, Finca Bank, and Ciascom Tech Engineering.

The Coordinator added that more than 500 local and international runners who registered for the Kili-FM Half Marathon participated in this year's event. It has now become the second biggest athletics event in Kilimanjaro after the Kilimanjaro Marathon and the two should not be confused.

The event Chairman Ewald Lekule had stated that the event, apart from promoting sports in the country and fighting against poaching, also aims at supporting the fight against Albinos killings in the country as well as to conserve environment, especially of Mount Kilimanjaro and its environs.