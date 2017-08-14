South Africa: Acting Provincial Commissioner Assures Firm Action in School Assault Case

press release

The Kwazulu — Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa has personally intervened to ensure that a case of assault is opened after a video of an assault at a school in Inanda was brought to the attention of SAPS.

"It is very disturbing to see a young women being assaulted in such a vicious manner by a fellow learner in a space where she should have been safe. It is even more disturbing to note that the perpetrator is a young man in the prime of his life who should not be exhibiting such violent behaviour especially towards young females. The Station Commander at Inanda SAPS, Brigadier Mnganga has been instructed to personally intervene and a case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm was registered," he said.

The 19-year-old suspect has been taken into custody. A statement was also obtained from the father of the victim who alleges that he spoke to police officials in November last year with regards to the assault and was advised against opening a case. Although he cannot recall who he spoke to, every attempt will be made to identify those who may have been responsible so that they could be brought to book. The SAPS views the problem of gender violence in a very serious light and will not accept officials who act outside the prescripts of the law as all as those who do not comply with our internal directives in this regard.

"We are working very closely with the father of the victim to identify the officials that he spoke to last year. We view the actions of these individuals as very serious misconduct and they will be dealt with very firmly within the prescripts of the law as well as our own disciplinary regulations," added Major General Langa.