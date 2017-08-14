12 August 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Acting Provincial Commissioner Assures Firm Action in School Assault Case

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

The Kwazulu — Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa has personally intervened to ensure that a case of assault is opened after a video of an assault at a school in Inanda was brought to the attention of SAPS.

"It is very disturbing to see a young women being assaulted in such a vicious manner by a fellow learner in a space where she should have been safe. It is even more disturbing to note that the perpetrator is a young man in the prime of his life who should not be exhibiting such violent behaviour especially towards young females. The Station Commander at Inanda SAPS, Brigadier Mnganga has been instructed to personally intervene and a case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm was registered," he said.

The 19-year-old suspect has been taken into custody. A statement was also obtained from the father of the victim who alleges that he spoke to police officials in November last year with regards to the assault and was advised against opening a case. Although he cannot recall who he spoke to, every attempt will be made to identify those who may have been responsible so that they could be brought to book. The SAPS views the problem of gender violence in a very serious light and will not accept officials who act outside the prescripts of the law as all as those who do not comply with our internal directives in this regard.

"We are working very closely with the father of the victim to identify the officials that he spoke to last year. We view the actions of these individuals as very serious misconduct and they will be dealt with very firmly within the prescripts of the law as well as our own disciplinary regulations," added Major General Langa.

South Africa

'Poisoned' VP Mnangagwa Airlifted to South Africa - Report

Zimbabwean Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa has reportedly been airlifted to South Africa, following reports over the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.