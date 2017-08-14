South Africa: WMC Vomiting On Govts Plans to Return Land Says Edward Zuma

White minority monopoly capitalists are vomiting and spitting on the majority government's plans to return land to the dispossessed and emancipate black South Africans, President Jacob Zuma's son Edward said in his latest open letter.

In the letter, he wrote that he finds it "disgusting in the extreme" that the black majority's land is still controlled by a "white settler colonial minority" and their "offsprings".

He felt that the white minority's conquering of land and economy in South Africa was plain to see, with the black majority living with the consequences and any talk of "radical economic transformation" is rejected as a foreign concept.

"The bloody, cataclysmic and barbaric disruption of the native way of life is a result of white settler colonialism.The savagery, the thuggery of apartheid colonialism, that still continues to this very day in our country through native economic marginalisation and landlessness, shows us that true freedom remains a myth for our people," wrote Zuma in his personal capacity.

"Without fail we must as natives and blacks at large, whose forebears and its sons and daughters who were and are still directly affected, must radically intensify and lead the struggle, that still calls for our continuous consciousness and vigilance."Any concessions white monopoly capitalists made, were to their benefit only, he said."It is the norm, for some in the white minority, its extension: white monopoly capitalists, to spit and vomit on the majority led government, its tried and tested liberation movement and the history and pain of Black landlessness and economic exclusion."He said the white minority called black pain, economic and land dispossession, "nonsense" and "crazy"."And to those that want undemocratic change you are sell-outs to the core and shall never win," he concluded.

Source: News24