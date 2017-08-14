13 August 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Propaganda Coup As FC Barcelona Legends At Mugabe Rally

Tagged:

Related Topics

Visiting Dutch and Barcelona FC greats Edgar Davids, Patrick Kluivert and Rayco Garcia made a surprise appearance at the 6th Presidential Youth Rally in Gwanda Saturday.

The three had made a request to meet President Robert Mugabe and were told to wait until next Tuesday or Wednesday.

But information from their host said they had no option but to fly to Gwanda to have the opportunity to meet Mugabe.

There was a brief silence from thousands of the ruling party supporters as they did not know who the three men were as they had a brief chat with President Robert Mugabe in the VIP tent.

Their host, the Sport Minister Makhosini Hlongwane, said his visitors had to hire a private jet to Gwanda and had their flight back to Netherlands delayed to accord them the chance to meet Mugabe.

"The requested to meet President Mugabe and they were told it can only be Tuesday or Wednesday because of his busy schedule said Hlongwane in an interview.

"Hence they decided to hire a private jet to Gwanda."

Hlongwane added, "So they also attended the commissioning of a community- based information centre in Jahunda suburb."

On Friday, the three soccer legends visited the National Heroes Acre, the National Sports Stadium and paid courtesy calls to vice presidents Emmerson Mnangwaga and Phelekezela Mphoko.

The three had been in the country since Thursday to lay the foundation ground for an agreement that will benefit young footballers. They left Saturday night.

Speaking on the purpose of the visit, Hlongwane said this was "sporting diplomacy" meant to build the image of battered country and build of a foundation that will see young players going to Barcelona.

"You know, we have suffered 20 years of battering by some media. Which is very hostile outside and an important part of making sure that we reconstruct our image is through sport and that is exactly what we are doing," said the minister.

"These guys are here to do that and they have done quite some work in Harare."

Edgar Davids played for Ajax, in Netherlands, AC Milan and Inter Milan in Italy and Juventus, Tottenham Hotspur and Barcelona.

Kluivert played at Barcelona, Newcastle, Valencia FC and PSV Eindhoven.

Zimbabwe

'Poisoned' VP Mnangagwa Airlifted to South Africa - Report

Zimbabwean Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa has reportedly been airlifted to South Africa, following reports over the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.