Nigeria: UN Treats 2 Million, Rehabilitates 60 Health Facilities in Northeast

Maiduguri — The United Nations (UN) has treated about two million people for various ailments and rehabilitated over 60 health facilities destroyed by insurgents in the Boko Haram-troubled Northeast region this year.

The UN Deputy Humanitarian Coordinator for Nigeria, Peter Lundberg, announced this in a joint press conference he addressed with Governor Kashim Shettima in Maiduguri weekend.

"The fact remains that the humanitarian crisis in Nigeria's Northeast and the Lake Chad region - now in its eighth year - is one of the most severe in the world today, with 8.5 million people in need of humanitarian assistance in 2017 in the worst affected states of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe, and 6.9 million targeted for humanitarian assistance in these three states. Saving lives remains of course our number one priority but we have the moral imperative to help the thousands who are returning home to stand on their own feet and get their lives going again," the Deputy Humanitarian Coordinator said.

He listed malnutrition, education, safe drinking water and access to latrines as the major priorities for the UN humanitarian operations. "And in support of the government we are all working to improve the situation of the displaced and also for those returning to their homes," he added.

He said the UN and its partners were currently providing food to about 1.3 million people every month in the region, among whom 1.2 million had also received seeds, tools and fertilizers for this year's planting season.