Sudan: SJU Organizes Workshop On Strategic Media and National Security

Khartoum — The Sudanese Journalists Union in collaboration with the Higher Academy for Strategic and Security Studies, in Soba, Khartoum, will organize a workshop titled, 'The Strategic Media and National Security, during August 13-17.
The training session , which will tackle the strategy- concept and dimensions, strategic management and the national security- concept and dimensions, the economic security- the concept, and threats and the humanitarian security, targets the press and media leaderships.