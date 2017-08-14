Sudan: SJU Organizes Workshop On Strategic Media and National Security

The governor of South Kordufan state, Issa Adam Abakar, has confirmed that the festival his state was currently… Read more »

The training session , which will tackle the strategy- concept and dimensions, strategic management and the national security- concept and dimensions, the economic security- the concept, and threats and the humanitarian security, targets the press and media leaderships.

Khartoum — The Sudanese Journalists Union in collaboration with the Higher Academy for Strategic and Security Studies, in Soba, Khartoum, will organize a workshop titled, 'The Strategic Media and National Security, during August 13-17.

