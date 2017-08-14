Africa: General Assembly of Council of African Political Parties Convenes Next Saturday in Khartoum

Khartoum — The General Assembly of the Council of African Political Parties will hold its third session in Khartoum next Saturday, to elect the chairman of the Council and his deputies, and members of the Executive Committee.

The Saturday's meeting will approve the elected executive committee, the newly elected chairman and his deputies.

The General Assembly will approve a report on previous performance to be presented by the General Secretariat as well as the Council's new plans.

Afterwards, the final communique would be read out.