12 August 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Governor of Khartoum State Says the State Keen to Increase Production, Achieve Food Securit

Khartoum, Aug. 12(SUNA)-The Governor of Khartoum State, Gen. Abdul-Rahim Mohamed Hussein has underlined the State' resolve to raise production , achieve food security, substitute imports and increase exports.

The Governor, who was pay an inspection visit to the" Integrated Fish Farm" at Sondos Scheme in presence of Chairman of Khartoum State's Legislative Council, Engineer Sidiq Al-Sheikh, and several ministers , commissioners and lawmakers, has called for expansion in such successful investments and opening channels for direct dealing with citizens.

Gen. Abdul-Rahim undertook to add 500 feddans to the project.

Khartoum State's Minister of Social Development, Dr Amal Al-Beili , said in statement to SUNA, that the" Integrated Fish Farm" was incarnation of the theme" Towards Productive Nation" which was launched by the Ministry.

She said increase of production and productivity was the sole way for recovery of the economy and to achieve this, she explained " Khartoum As Capital of Production Project" was launched and that the vulnerable categories were mobilized to contribute to production process , besides changing the macro polices from welfare to development.

Dr Al-Beili stated that Khartoum As Capital of Production Project achieved many goals including decreasing the unemployment and achieve abundancy , which led to decline of prices, increase of households incomes and consequently improved the living , health and educational standards.

She added one of fruit of the project was increase of exports and slashed the need for foreign currencies , disclosing that the project supports government policies pertinent to rural development.

