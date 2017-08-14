12 August 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Cabinet Affairs Minister Affirms Necessity of Drawing Up Clear-Cut Vision On Training and Human Resources Development

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — Minister of Council of Ministers, Ahmed Saad Omer, has underscored necessity of charting a conspicuous vision on training and development of human resources.

" It is vital to use the training opportunities availed by China to Sudan due to fraternal relations that link the two countries." The Minister said.

Receiving the Ambassador of China to Sudan, Li Lian in his office, Saturday, the Cabinet Affairs Minister commended the progressing Sudan-China relations and called them strategic and that Sudan stands a gate of China to Africa.

The Minister renewed Sudan's keenness and genuine desire to widen scopes of cooperation with China in all fields as well as to coordinate over regional and international issues of mutual interest.

From his part, the Chinese Ambassador said his country concerns with training file between the two countries, noting that the visit of Deputy Prime Minister of China to Sudan at the end of last August and its role in enhancement of relations between the two countries.

Sudan

South Kordufan Governor Says Tourism Festival Reflect the Stability His State Enjoys

The governor of South Kordufan state, Issa Adam Abakar, has confirmed that the festival his state was currently… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.