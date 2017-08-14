12 August 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: No Joy for SA Women's Relay Team

Tagged:

Related Topics

The South African women's team in the 4x400m relay got nowhere near advancing to the final at the IAAF World Athletics Championships in London on Saturday.

Justine Palframan, Gena Loftstrand, Ariane Nel and Wenda Nel gave it their all, but in the end they finished seventh in their heat, well behind winners Jamaica, in a time of 3:37.82.

That time was still their best for the season, but it was some 14 seconds behind Jamaica, who qualified in 3:23.64.

Palframan had started strongly for the South Africans, but there was a moment of misfortune when Loftstrand had the baton as a runner from the Bahamas tripped and fell into her.

There was at least some good news from an African perspective as Nigeria finished second in the heat to book their place in the final in a time of 3:25.40, while Botswana also booked qualification in the first heat.

4x400m women finalists:

jamaica, Nigeria, Germany, Poland, the United States, Great Britain, Botswana and France.

Source: Sport24

South Africa

'Poisoned' VP Mnangagwa Airlifted to South Africa - Report

Zimbabwean Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa has reportedly been airlifted to South Africa, following reports over the… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.