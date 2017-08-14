South Africa: No Joy for SA Women's Relay Team

The South African women's team in the 4x400m relay got nowhere near advancing to the final at the IAAF World Athletics Championships in London on Saturday.

Justine Palframan, Gena Loftstrand, Ariane Nel and Wenda Nel gave it their all, but in the end they finished seventh in their heat, well behind winners Jamaica, in a time of 3:37.82.

That time was still their best for the season, but it was some 14 seconds behind Jamaica, who qualified in 3:23.64.

Palframan had started strongly for the South Africans, but there was a moment of misfortune when Loftstrand had the baton as a runner from the Bahamas tripped and fell into her.

There was at least some good news from an African perspective as Nigeria finished second in the heat to book their place in the final in a time of 3:25.40, while Botswana also booked qualification in the first heat.

4x400m women finalists:

jamaica, Nigeria, Germany, Poland, the United States, Great Britain, Botswana and France.

Source: Sport24