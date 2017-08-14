Minister of Home Affairs Grace Chiumia is said to have been given a 'sweetener' by India High Commissioner in Malawi Anil Kumar to allow deported dentist and a dubious Indian businessman Chandrashaker More be returned to the country.

Kumar summoned Dr Anthony, a dentist based in Lilongwe to India to be quizzed why he let a worker at his clinic to be removed by Immigration when his permit expired.

He has been lobbying to have the dentist returned to Malawi and More, who owes the public tax collector K20 million.

Sources at Indian High Commisison told Nyasa Times that Kumar has "sorted" Minister Chiumia and she has facilitated that the two should be returned to Malawian.

However, observers say if indeed the two could return, then Anti Corruption Bureau should probe the minister.

Chiumia has stressed that the dubious Indian investor will remain a prohibited immigrant in Malawi.

" I would like to point out that there is no way someone, who has been deported would be allowed to come back into this country. It means the passport of such a person is completely cancelled," Chiumia said.

The Minister made the remarks in Parliament.

Indian High Commission has been pressing Malawi government and its agencies to allow More back in the country with the deputy high commissioner taking a personal interest in the matter and seeking police protection for its national.

But a 'press release' of July 8 2017, the Indian High Commission denied that it has not requested at any point of time to provide diplomatic privileges, right or immunity to More.

"The security provided to him was extended by police authorities, which is a standard procedure, if the conditions to provide secueity are met," the statement reads.

However, a diplomatic note dated March 10 2017 Nyasa Times sourced shows that Indian High Commission requested for two armed Malawi Police officers for More and is lying that the close protection was extended by police.

The letter indicates that the office actually wrote Malawi's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation over the police protection issue and that More would bear the costs.

More was deported in June 2017 just two days after he was arrested for jumping bail. He was initially arrested in 2015, in connection with tax evasion issues and left for India after being granted permission to travel while on bail.

He had also racially insulted Police officers at the court calling them "poor plebs".

Nonetheless, Indian High Commission says it continues to support the efforts of Malawi to promote private sector investment in the country.