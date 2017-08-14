Chitipa United, on Sunday wrapped up the first round of the TNM Super League season at Mzuzu Stadium with a vital win as they beat Mafco FC 2-1 with legend Peterkins Kayira and Head Coach Kondwani Toots Mwalweni on their bench.

The game started with both teams fast on the ball and closing each other timely when advancing towards the final attacking third.

But it was Chitipa United who had an upper hand in terms of attacking in the first half.

In the 28th minute, two consecutive missiles from twin strikers Wacheta Mwenifumbo and Alick Phiri forced the Salima based soldiers to concede a corner.

Mwango Phiri's thunderous free kick from the left in the 37th minute hit Mafco's cross bar.

After containing pressure for the rest of the first half, the visitors launched a vital counter attack in the 45th minute and a cross from the left found Calisto Kalinda unmarked in the danger zone and his free header ended into Chitipa United's net. It was 1 nil to the visitors as referee Misheck Juba blew for recess.

Just three minutes from recess, a cross field cross by Chitipa United's Chritopher Mtambo from the right found danger man Abel Mwakilama in a very tight angle but his acrobatic scissors kick ended into the roof of Mafco's net. 1-1.

United were so dangerous after the equalizer and by the 54th minute they had scored two goals both of which were ruled out for off side.

Mafco Head Coach Temwa Msuku was forced to pull out Ranken Mwale for Joseph Donsa in the 58th minute.

Chitipa United's dread rocked midfield maestro Emmanuel Muyira received the ball in the middle of the park in the 65th minute.

With clever footwork, Muyira eliminated two Mafco players and released the ball for Abel Mwakilama who in turn laid it clean for Christopher Mtambo to finish brilliantly. 2-1 to Chitipa United.

Temwa Msuku was forced to make another double substitution in the 72nd minute when he ordered Captain Martin Masoatheka and Chipiliro Mosiya to pave way for veterans Lawrence Mwehiwa and Benard Harawa.

The duo was welcomed with continuous fierce attacks by Chitipa United and when Misheck Juba blew the final whistle after 90 minutes, it was still 2-1 in favour of Chitipa United.

Speaking to Nyasa Times after the match, Temwa Msuku accepted defeat adding that his charges did not play according to instructions.

On his part, Kondwani Toots Mwalweni said it felt good to finish the first round with a win against Mafco.

Mwalweni said, "It hasn't been easy in the first round because we've been travelling for 100 kilometres plus to come and play home matches here at Mzuzu Stadium. It is our hope that we shall be playing our home games at Karonga Stadium in the second round."

He added that the coming in of Peterkins Kayira is a morale booster to the whole team as he was finding it difficult to make decisions all alone at times on the technical bench during matches.

The win leaves Chitipa United still at the bottom of the log table with 11 points just like Dwangwa United who are on position 15.

Mafco are stuck on position 11 with 18 points but have two more games to wrap up the first round.