Malawi: Carpenters Form an Association, Fight for Recognition

Southern Region carpenters have formed an association that not only aims at fostering unity but also fight for their recognition in the construction industry.

Speaking in an interview with Nyasa Times, the newly appointed chairperson Richard Banda said the association also aims at bringing together qualifies carpenters who are willing to work hand in hand with building contractors and the general public.

"We have been a group that has been overlooked all along yet we are one of the pillars of the the construction industry development. So many building contractors come to us for additional power but without unity and direction, we have been abused in one way or the other. So this is one way that our contribution towards the development of the country should be counted and recognised," said Banda who owns Classic PGM Workshop in Cholobwe, Blantyre.

The elections which were held in Blantyre on Sunday, saw carpenters from all the districts in the southern region not only electing their leaders but also strategizing on how best they can go about their work.

The elections were sponsored by Super Sakuwa Malata Limited, a Malawian-owned company that manufactures iron sheets.

In an interview, Super Sakuwa Malata Sales Executive for the Southern Region Linda Malume said its high time the carpenters get recognised as they form an integral part in the construction industry.

"As a company which deals with carpenters on the daily basis, we felt it wise to support them because they play a vital role in the industry. With established structures, some construction companies and the general public will be able to know where to get professionals for their work.

"Gone are the days when one could wake up one morning and declare himself a carpenter. This will also in turn benefit us as we will be assured that our products will be handled by well trained personnel which at long last, their durability will be complimented by our customers," she said.