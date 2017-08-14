13 August 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Chan - Herenilson Fit for Sunday Game in Antananarivo

Luanda — The midfielder Herenilson has recovered to help Angola's national football team in Sunday game against the host Madagascar in Antananarivo for the first leg's last qualifying round of fifth edition of Chan2018 Cup, in Kenya.

This was confirmed Saturday by the Palancas Negras (Angolan national team)'s coach, Brazilian Beto Bianchi.

Beto Bianchi was speaking at the end of the training session aimed to recognize the pitch in Antananarivo, stressing that all players are available for the task.

Herenilson did not do much during the week-long training due to the right ankle pain.

He assured that the machine is tuned to deal with this important challenge that lie ahead.

