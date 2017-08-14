14 August 2017

By Elijah Phimbi

Local soccer giants Mighty Be Forward Wanderers and Nyasa Big Bullets will face military sides Moyale Barracks and Red Lions respectively in the semifinals of the 2017 Carlsberg Cup.

This follows a draw that was conducted at the Balaka Stadium during half time of a quarterfinal match involving Cobbe Barracks and Nyasa Big Bullets.

Wanderers will face Moyale and Bullets have been paired with Red Lions.

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) will in due course announce venues for the semefinal fixtures.

Red Lions beat Central Region Football League (CRFL) Lower Division side Kasungu Police to reach the semi's while Bullets beat Cobbe Barracks 1-0.

Wanderers beat Blue Eagles 3-2 through post-match penalties following a 1-1 draw in regulation time while Moyale thump Michiru Madrid 4-0.

Bullets have faced the strongest opposition in the Carlsberg Cup. They beat Civil Sporting Club 1-0 at Chilomoni Stadium in the round of 32. In round of 16, Bullets had to come from behind to beat Kamuzu Barracks 5-3 in postmatch penalties and then easing out Cobbe, a lower league side for the first time in the cup.

