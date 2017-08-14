13 August 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: American Official Acknowledges Improvement of Security Situations in Darfur

Al-Fasher — The Governor of North Darfur State, Abdul-Wahid Yousif Ibrahim said the American sanctions were and still hampering implementation of development projects and the government plans and that he sanctions do not serve the humanitarian purposes and the situations on the ground.

This came when the Governor met in Al-Fasher, Sunday, the Senior official at US Senate Committee on Foreign relations and presented a detailed briefing on overall security situations in the State and the State's plans set to address he war impact, particularly the part concerning with internally displaced persons, spread of firearms, and conduct of social reconciliations, indicating to the Government plan to collect the firearms.

Abdul-Wahid affirmed anew stability of security and humanitarian situations in North Darfur State.

The Governor added in a press statement following the meeting that the American official admitted that security situations in Darfur improved , but, he further, added, she made some observations over organizations operating in the State and that the organizations should be allowed to access to all areas of the State , stressing in this respect there are no restrictions imposed on activities of the organizations in the State.

He explained that the permissions required from the organizations come within context of coordination and preservation of safety and security of organizations workers during their movement inside the State.

It is to be noted that the US official paid a visit to Kutum Locality and inspected the security and humanitarian situations at Ain Siro area, which was restored recently by the Armed Forces.

