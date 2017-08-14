Sudan: FVP Launches National Industrialization Day Celebrations

Khartoum — The First Vice-President of the Republic and National Prime Minister, Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih launched on Sunday at Al-Bagair area the Country's celebrations marking the National Industrialization Day which was widely attended by ministers of economic sector, representatives of Gezira State Government , heads of chambers of commerce and Businessmen Union.

The First Vice-President , who addressing the celebration, affirmed the state commitment to develop the industrial sector, as industry is gear of economy, disclosing that Sudan will join the World Trade Organization(WTO) soon and that requires early readiness from the industrial sector to cope with the international standards.

The National Prime Minister said the national dialogue recommended development of industrial sector in the country and removal of all obstacles impeding its progress.

He directed he banks to fund the industrial sector so as to contribute to development of the national economy.

The First Vice-President pledged a stable power supply at Soba and Bagair industrial zones, indicating to inauguration of Soba Power Station on August, the25th.

He hailed the first generations of the Sudanese businessmen who scored brilliant successes in industrial sector.

In the same context and on the sideline of the celebration, the First Vice-President inaugurated Ma'awia Al-Berair Complex for Printing, Packing and Stationery at Soba Industrial Zone.