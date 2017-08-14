Sudan: Abyei Denka Council Welcomes Visit of Delegations of UN, AU, and African Mediation to the Country

Khartoum — The Council of Abyei Denka in Sudan has welcomed visit of delegations of the United Nations, African Union and the AU High-level Implementation Panel (AUHIP) to the Country to discuss some issues including Abyei issue.

He Council's Information Official , Fadang Kuwal commended meetings held in Khartoum and hoped that these meetings would achieve the objectives set to serve interests of the homeland and the area.

He demanded the delegations to put pressure on the Government of South Sudan and Abyei leaders in the People's Movement to accept the Abyei Security and Administrative Arrangements Agreement.

Fadang called on members of the tribe in the South Sudan State and those joined the People's Movement to put interests of the citizens and Abyei area above their own and partisan interests in the coming round of negotiation in Addis Ababa to make Abyei safe and stable.